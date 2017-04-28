41717
Danger slope monitored

An evacuation order is still in effect, and the City of Kamloops continues to work with geotechnical experts to monitor a dangerous slope in the Palmer-Forsyth area, north of the city.

Monitoring equipment is being brought in over the weekend and will start providing readings early next week from 10 locations on the slumping hillside.

Monitoring will continue for several weeks to determine the stability of the slope, which is above several homes.

Twenty-two people have been evacuated from nine residences.

Affected residents have been provided support through Emergency Support Services, and  24-hour security has been established to control access to the evacuated area. 

"We understand the evacuated residents are concerned, and we are striving to keep them informed with accurate information," said Emergency Operations Centre information officer Tammy Robertson. "We are hoping to get them back to their homes as soon as possible."

Highway 5 remains open in both directions, and the Ministry of Transportation is providing 24-hour monitoring and traffic-control services. 

