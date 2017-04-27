State of emergency declared

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops has declared a state of emergency and evacuated eight homes after a hillside began showing signs of instability.

The evacuation was ordered Thursday afternoon, after geotechnical experts who have been monitoring an area near 5225 Yellowhead Highway for several weeks noticed a “recent significant change in the landscape,” according to the City.

Pooling water on the hill, about 10 kilometres north of Kamloops, has caused sloughing of the slope near the homes.

The City of Kamloops bylaw department is assisting the residents of the eight evacuated homes and emergency support services have been offered to them.

Earlier this month, a landslide destroyed two homes and forced the evacuation of two others in Sunnybrae, near Salmon Arm.