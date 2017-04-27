41776
Kamloops  

Wanted man flees police

A 28-year-old man with eight outstanding arrest warrants unsuccessfully fled a police stop in Kamloops Thursday morning, bursting his truck's tires when he tried to drive down railroad tracks.

RCMP noticed a speeding truck, westbound on Mission Flats Road at 10:45 a.m.

When an officer stepped into the road and directed the driver to pull over, the truck took off.

Police say the driver blew past other officers down the road and then began driving along the tracks.

The driver and a 23-year-old female passenger, both from Grande Prairie, Alta., ditched the truck and ran when two of the truck's tires burst.

Police eventually caught up with the pair near the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Once apprehended, police realized the driver had a suspended Alberta driver's licence and was wanted for assault of a police officer, flight from a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and firearms-related charges.

The man will be facing additional flight from a police officer, dangerous driving and resisting arrest charges for Thursday's actions. The passenger is facing a charge of flight from police as well. 

