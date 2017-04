Photo: Mapio

A Kamloops bridge jumper has been taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to multiple witness reports of a man jumping over the side of the Overlander Bridge in Kamloops about 4:15 p.m.

The man was located near the south end of the bridge, after he swam to shore.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with serious injuries.