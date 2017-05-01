New Kamloops fire chief

Photo: Contributed

A familiar face will head up Kamloops Fire Rescue as the new fire chief. Mike Adams has been appointed fire chief, effective immediately.

Following a two month, nation-wide interview process that involved candidates from across Canada, city officials needed to look no further than the local fire hall.

Adams has been the acting fire chief with KFR since December 2016 and served as the deputy fire chief and assistant chief since 2011.

Before working in Kamloops, Adams served as the deputy fire chief in Squamish and served in North Vancouver for 20 years.

Adams said he “feels privileged to be selected” and “looks forward to leading such an amazing team of public safety professionals.”