Kamloops  

452 speeders nabbed

Kamloops RCMP's Traffic Section ticketed a whopping 452 speeders in a traffic blitz last week.

Road safety enforcement was the focus Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, they concentrated on impaired drivers.

Below is the breakdown for the week:

  • Speeding violations - 452
  • Speeding warnings -  24
  • Excessive speeding with the vehicle being impounded - 4
  • Assorted traffic violations - 48
  • Assorted traffic warnings - 42
  • No insurance - 3
  • Drug seizures - 5
  • Prohibition notices served - 3
  • 90-day immediate roadside prohibition - 8
  • Three-day immediate roadside prohibition - 2

More road safety blitzes are planned throughout the spring and summer,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

