452 speeders nabbed

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP's Traffic Section ticketed a whopping 452 speeders in a traffic blitz last week.

Road safety enforcement was the focus Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, they concentrated on impaired drivers.

Below is the breakdown for the week:

Speeding violations - 452

Speeding warnings - 24

Excessive speeding with the vehicle being impounded - 4

Assorted traffic violations - 48

Assorted traffic warnings - 42

No insurance - 3

Drug seizures - 5

Prohibition notices served - 3

90-day immediate roadside prohibition - 8

Three-day immediate roadside prohibition - 2

More road safety blitzes are planned throughout the spring and summer,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.