452 speeders nabbed

Photo: Contributed
Kamloops RCMP's Traffic Section ticketed a whopping 452 speeders in a traffic blitz last week.
Road safety enforcement was the focus Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday nights, they concentrated on impaired drivers.
Below is the breakdown for the week:
- Speeding violations - 452
- Speeding warnings - 24
- Excessive speeding with the vehicle being impounded - 4
- Assorted traffic violations - 48
- Assorted traffic warnings - 42
- No insurance - 3
- Drug seizures - 5
- Prohibition notices served - 3
- 90-day immediate roadside prohibition - 8
- Three-day immediate roadside prohibition - 2
More road safety blitzes are planned throughout the spring and summer,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.