Torn down for a parking lot

Photo: Google Street View

Kamloops civic leaders have decided to stick with their original plan and demolish the former Kamloops Daily News building.

City council had received several suggestions of what to do with building, but in the end decided the land would best serve the public as a parking lot.

After the proposed Performing Arts Centre and parkade was defeated at referendum in November 2015, the city accepted nine responses to a public Request for Information to develop the property. Council chose to pursue one response; however, negotiations with that developer recently fell through.

"This parcel of land was originally purchased by the city with the intention of demolishing the building and developing a parking lot," said David Trawin, chief administrative officer for the city. "Council put the demolition on hold twice to evaluate other options for the land, including a Performing Arts Centre and parkade, as well as a property development opportunity. As neither of these has been successful, council has asked staff to bring forward a report outlining the process for demolition."

If this next step is approved by council, a tender package for the building demolition is anticipated to be advertised as early as next month.

The final cost and timeline for demolition will be confirmed when a proponent is selected. At this point, it is anticipated demolition will be completed by late this summer, with the development of the parking lot to follow.