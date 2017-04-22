41697
39499

Kamloops  

Torn down for a parking lot

- | Story: 195140

Kamloops civic leaders have decided to stick with their original plan and demolish the former Kamloops Daily News building.

City council had received several suggestions of what to do with building, but in the end decided the land would best serve the public as a parking lot.

After the proposed Performing Arts Centre and parkade was defeated at referendum in November 2015, the city accepted nine responses to a public Request for Information to develop the property. Council chose to pursue one response; however, negotiations with that developer recently fell through.

"This parcel of land was originally purchased by the city with the intention of demolishing the building and developing a parking lot," said David Trawin, chief administrative officer for the city. "Council put the demolition on hold twice to evaluate other options for the land, including a Performing Arts Centre and parkade, as well as a property development opportunity. As neither of these has been successful, council has asked staff to bring forward a report outlining the process for demolition."

If this next step is approved by council, a tender package for the building demolition is anticipated to be advertised as early as next month.

The final cost and timeline for demolition will be confirmed when a proponent is selected. At this point, it is anticipated demolition will be completed by late this summer, with the development of the parking lot to follow. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

40969


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
2667297
1301- 4215 Gellatly Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$444,900
more details
41452


35575


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mac
Mac Kamloops SPCA >


35575


Daily Dose – April 22, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 22, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
A supersized gallery awaits.
Helen Mirren heaps praise on perfect movie star Ryan Reynolds
Showbiz
Helen Mirren has heaped praise on her Woman in Gold co-star Ryan...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017
Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!  
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40476