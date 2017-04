Photo: Twitter

A house fire in Kamloops early Wednesday has been deemed suspicious.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Oak Road.

The cause is still unknown, but police and fire investigators believe it is suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who took video of the fire to contact Cpl. Buliziuk at 250-828-3000.

Five residents inside of the building all made it out safely, and the Kamloops Fire Department contained the fire within an hour.​