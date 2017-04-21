41558
41222

Kamloops  

Sun Peaks sets record

- | Story: 194967

It was another record-setting winter at Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops.

Figures released by the hill Thursday show, as of the end of March, resort-wide room nights increased by 12 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The hill is crediting a packed calendar of events, returning guests and some fantastic late-season snowfalls.

"Our continued commitment to improving the guest experience year after year, is what allows Sun Peaks to enjoy such consistent growth," said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer.

"With the recent announcement of our multi-million dollar investment into our key food and beverage outlets, we are poised to continue this ascent in becoming one of the premier ski destinations in North America."

The addition of the successful Snowbombing Canada festival bolstered a strong end to the season, with April occupancy up significantly from last year.
  
“Our robust events calendar, highlighted by the internationally acclaimed Snowbombing Canada festival, went a long way to elevate our profile and broaden Sun Peaks' appeal to new demographics," says Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks.

"The addition of new amenities and activities such as our new NHL-sized outdoor skating rink and ice fishing experience, also contributed to our outstanding season."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

40645


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3041314
1152 Sunview Place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
39877


38949


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Mac
Mac Kamloops SPCA >


40600


TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017

Galleries
We’re going full circle with this weeks best gifs!   Robotic Loop untitled Toss me a cold one For Sale: smashing deal...
TGIF Gifs – April 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A sense of urgency is necessary for this gallery.   Hope it...
Unstoppable dog escapes animal hospital opening multiple doors with his snout
Must Watch
General, a Great Pyrenees, was later reunited with his family.
Ronda Rousey engaged
Showbiz
UFC fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is engaged. The Furious 7
Millennial hoarders
Must Watch
A new generation of hoarders has emergedand they’re...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653