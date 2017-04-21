Sun Peaks sets record

It was another record-setting winter at Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops.

Figures released by the hill Thursday show, as of the end of March, resort-wide room nights increased by 12 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.

The hill is crediting a packed calendar of events, returning guests and some fantastic late-season snowfalls.

"Our continued commitment to improving the guest experience year after year, is what allows Sun Peaks to enjoy such consistent growth," said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer.

"With the recent announcement of our multi-million dollar investment into our key food and beverage outlets, we are poised to continue this ascent in becoming one of the premier ski destinations in North America."

The addition of the successful Snowbombing Canada festival bolstered a strong end to the season, with April occupancy up significantly from last year.



“Our robust events calendar, highlighted by the internationally acclaimed Snowbombing Canada festival, went a long way to elevate our profile and broaden Sun Peaks' appeal to new demographics," says Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of Tourism Sun Peaks.

"The addition of new amenities and activities such as our new NHL-sized outdoor skating rink and ice fishing experience, also contributed to our outstanding season."