41607
39499

Kamloops  

5 escape house fire

- | Story: 194852

Five people were able to escape from a house fire on the 200 block of Oak Road in Kamlooops early Wednesday.

RCMP and Kamloops Fire and Rescue were called around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find the house engulfed by flames.

“There were five people in the residence when the fire broke out but all made it safely out of the house,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson.

The fire was contained within an hour, Shelkie said.

The cause of the fire is not known and both police and fire investigators remain on scene to determine if the fire is suspicious.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen someone suspicious in the area early this morning to contact them at 250-828-3000.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

39730


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3030224
3099 Sageview Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,000
more details
40969


41361


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Momma G
Momma G Kamloops SPCA >


40259


Man fixes a traffic light with a stick

Must Watch
Little did he know that was a load-bearing stick
Chris Pratt: ‘It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Showbiz
Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
A skinless Tickle-Me-Elmo being tickled is horrifying
Must Watch
There are no words to describe this. Actually, one: NOPE.  
This dog interrupted a soccer match and no one got mad because he is so darn happy
Must Watch
Deportivo Tchira F.C. andPumas UNAM were playing a soccer...
Daily Dose – April 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Wake up! Today’s Daily Dose is ready to go!


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653
39499