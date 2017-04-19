5 escape house fire

Photo: Getty Images

Five people were able to escape from a house fire on the 200 block of Oak Road in Kamlooops early Wednesday.

RCMP and Kamloops Fire and Rescue were called around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find the house engulfed by flames.

“There were five people in the residence when the fire broke out but all made it safely out of the house,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson.

The fire was contained within an hour, Shelkie said.

The cause of the fire is not known and both police and fire investigators remain on scene to determine if the fire is suspicious.

Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen someone suspicious in the area early this morning to contact them at 250-828-3000.