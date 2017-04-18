Gun incident with senior

Photo: Contributed

Police are considering charges against a Kamloops senior following an incident involving a gun.

At 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP were called to a home on Desmond Street in the Brocklehurst area.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said caregivers for the 73-year-old man went to his residence, where they found him to be distraught.

The unidentified man allegedly made threats involving a firearm.

“Police attended, contacted the man by phone and asked him to come to the door. When officers confirmed that the man had no firearms on him, he was arrested and taken to Royal Inland Hospital for observation,” said Shelkie. “A firearm was seized from inside the house.”

Charges will be considered pending the outcome of his medical assessment.