40744
40258

Kamloops  

Gun incident with senior

- | Story: 194797

Police are considering charges against a Kamloops senior following an incident involving a gun.

At 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP were called to a home on Desmond Street in the Brocklehurst area.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said caregivers for the 73-year-old man went to his residence, where they found him to be distraught.

The unidentified man allegedly made threats involving a firearm.

“Police attended, contacted the man by phone and asked him to come to the door. When officers confirmed that the man had no firearms on him, he was arrested and taken to Royal Inland Hospital for observation,” said Shelkie. “A firearm was seized from inside the house.”

Charges will be considered pending the outcome of his medical assessment.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

40625


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3008630
Gorgeous Mountain Acreages
$189,900,249,900
more details
39830


40600


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Regis
Regis Kamloops SPCA >


40740


These people forgot to put safety first

Galleries
Remember folks, always put safety first. Or don’t. What do we know, we’re just a website.
These people forgot to put safety first (2)
Galleries
It’d be best to destroy the evidence before filing that...
You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball
Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653