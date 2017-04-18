41607

Kamloops  

Body pulled from river ID'd

- | Story: 194745

Police have identified a woman who was pulled from the Thompson River as a resident of Ashcroft, believed to be in her forties.

A white Dodge truck went into the river Sunday and was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Police could only see the roofline of the truck when they arrived on scene about 1:20 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue were also on scene, but were stood down due to water conditions not being conductive.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

Ashcroft RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said the incident is non-criminal in nature.

Ashcroft RCMP's Victim Services Unit is providing support to the affected families and community, said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

40301


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
2959320
710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
41500


40869


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Regis
Regis Kamloops SPCA >


39732


You do not want to go up against this lady in arcade basketball

Must Watch
It’s not clear how much basketball experience this woman in the fetching polka-dot leggings and floral vest has. But once...
Harry Styles: ‘Dating Taylor Swift was a learning experience’
Music
Harry Styles's much publicized relationship with Taylor Swift...
Rogue One Honest Trailer
Must Watch
As excited we are for the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi to...
Lady Gaga teams up with Prince William for mental health campaign
Showbiz
Lady Gaga and British royal Prince William have teamed up to...
If you give your pets the chance they will destroy your house
Galleries
This is why you should never leave your pets unsupervised for...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34937