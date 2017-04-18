Body pulled from river ID'd

Photo: CC: Andrew Bowden

Police have identified a woman who was pulled from the Thompson River as a resident of Ashcroft, believed to be in her forties.

A white Dodge truck went into the river Sunday and was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

Police could only see the roofline of the truck when they arrived on scene about 1:20 p.m.

Kamloops Search and Rescue were also on scene, but were stood down due to water conditions not being conductive.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

Ashcroft RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said the incident is non-criminal in nature.

Ashcroft RCMP's Victim Services Unit is providing support to the affected families and community, said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

The investigation is ongoing.