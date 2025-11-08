KIJHL News

Leafs lose on road while Rebels overrun at home by Braves

Leafs, Rebels fall on Friday

Photo: Submitted Power rankings week seven

It was a rough night for the local KIJHL teams on Friday night, with the Nelson Leafs, Castlegar Rebels and Beaver Valley Nitehawks all dropping their games.

Nelson Leafs (2) at Grand Forks Border Bruins (4)

Hayden Evans made an impact for the Border Bruins in his first game. Acquired in a trade from Fernie, Evans set up Levi Astill (8) for the winning goal early in the second period that gave Grand Forks a 3-0 lead on Nelson.

Astill and Austin Tellefson each had two points for the Border Bruins. Thomas Samborski saved 30 of 32 shots for the win. Quinn Ramsay had two points for the Leafs, while Jacob Armstong made 39 saves.

Spokane Braves (6) at Castlegar Rebels (4)

Deegan Sellers scored a hat-trick (7) to lead the Braves past the Rebels, while Ethan Mann stopped 39 of 43 shots. The Braves went 3-for-7 on their power-play, while the Rebels scored twice on five chances.

Hunter Edwards allowed six goals on 34 shots in 40 minutes of action. Aiden Hicks led the Rebels with two goals and four points, and Josh Gamble collected two assists while playing in his 100th career KIJHL game. Gamble has 96 career points.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (3) at Kelowna Chiefs (6)

Kaiden Sydenham scored a short-handed winner for the Chiefs against the Nitehawks, then added a second goal to give them a 6-2 lead.

Michael Makowsky made 26 saves for the Chiefs, who picked up their 10th win. Preston Shumate saved 28 shots for the Nitehawks and Ryan Neufeld collected two assists.

Power rankings

The week seven power rankings were released and the lone Neil Murdoch Division team in the group are the second-place (9-4) Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks won their lone game of the last week, 7-5 over the Grand Forks Border Bruins. Beaver Valley trailed 5-3 after two periods and completed the comeback with a four-goal third period.

Ty Noseworthy completed the hat-trick with the winning goal. After Landan Uzeloc allowed five goals on 26 shots in 40 minutes of action, Preston Shumate earned the win, stopping the eight shots he faced.