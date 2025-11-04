KIJHL News
Leafs leading scorer highlighted in player spotlight
KIJHL spotlight: Ramsay
Photo: Submitted
Nelson Leafs' forward Quinn Ramsay is highlighted in a player spotlight by the KIJHL this week.
The KIJHL chose Nelson Leafs captain and scoring leader Quinn Ramsay to feature this week. You can check out the video here on him.
Ramsay, from Cochrane, AB, is in his third season for the Leafs and already has seven goals and 14 points in 13 games to lead the team in both goals and total points.
He is ahead of last year's pace of 37 points in 44 games (18 goals) and 27 points two years ago (12 goals) as an 18-year-old rookie.
