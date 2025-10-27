KIJHL News

Two weekend home wins moves Leafs into third place in division

Leafs move over .500

Photo: File Leafs pull off two wins on weekend to move over .500.

Riding the wave of spectacular goaltending the Nelson Leafs surfed one game over .500 with a blanking of the Braves from Spokane at the NDCC on Saturday night.

The Leafs scored five even strength goals in the 5-0 win over the Braves at the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) in front of 577 fans, while 18-year-old rookie Reid Schweitzer stopped all 29 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season.

The win pushed Schweitzer’s record to 2-2 in his first KIJHL season — with a 3.61 goals against average and a .899 save percentage — while the Leafs improved to 6-5 and moved into third place in the Neil Murdoch Division.

Cale Nachai opened the scoring for the Leafs — which proved to be the game winner — less than three minutes into the first period, adding another (his fourth overall) in the second period, and an assist in the third period on Quinn Ramsay’s seventh goal of the season. Ramsay had three points (with two assists) in the game to continue to lead the Leafs in scoring with seven goals and five assists in 11 games.

Devon Barclay scored his first goal of the season in the game and had an assist on Brandon Kendall’s fourth goal in the second period.

After being mired in the basement of the KIJHL for the start of the season the Leafs have taken up residence in the middle of the pack with three straight wins, solving their defensive struggles and offensive ineptitude.

The Leafs have reeled off five wins in their last six games, outscoring the opposition 26-15 in the process, improving their for-and-against deficit to minus 11.

The Leafs’ Jacob Armstrong sits tenth in the league with a 4-1 record, a 2.95 goals against average and a .929 save percentage, the fourth best mark in the KIJHL.

On Friday, the Leafs scored three in the first period against the Kamloops Storm at the NDCC in front of 605 fans — including a short-handed goal by Ramsay and a power play goal from Nachai — to beat the Storm 5-2.

Nelson native Sebastien Conne-Correnti led the Leafs with two goals, including the winner, and Armstrong made 29 saves for the win.