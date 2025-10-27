KIJHL News

KIJHL weekend: Rebels come back in home stand and pull out win in OT

OT win boosts Rebels

Photo: File KIJHL weekend, Oct. 25-26

KIJHL Neil Murdoch Division weekend roundup

Saturday

Kamloops Storm (2) at Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5)

The division-leading Nitehawks (8-3, 16 points) were led by Brady Magarrell’s 10th goal of the season that won the game for the Fruitvale-based club against the Storm with Michiel Leenders setting him up.

Leenders had a hand in the Nitehawks’ first three goals. Preston Shumate stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn his fourth win. Teghan Mullin scored his 11th goal for the Storm. Brenner Fyfe made 45 saves in a losing cause.

100 Mile House Wranglers (3) at Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) OT

Austin Tellefson scored twice (10), including the winner for the second place Border Bruins (7-3, 14 points) over the Wranglers.

Tellefson also added an assist, while Levi Astill had two assists and Thomas Samborski saved 17 shots to earn his second straight win. Dawson Groen made 35 saves for the Wranglers and Jaden Rusznak had three points, including two goals.

Friday

100 Mile House Wranglers (4) at Castlegar Rebels (5) OT

Down 4-1 near the midway mark of the third period, Cooper Barclay led a Rebels comeback win against the Wranglers starting with his fourth goal of the season.

Barclay then set up two goals to send the game into overtime. Adam Valach, who set up the Rebels 1-1 goal, netted the winner a minute into the period. Jac Carli earned the win in goal with a 25-save performance. Dawson Groen allowed five goals on 38 shots. Diego Cazac led the Wranglers with two goals.

The win keeps the Rebels on pace with the Leafs, despite sitting two points back in fourth place with a 5-4 (10 points) record and having played two fewer games than the third place Leafs.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (3) at Osoyoos Coyotes (1)

Spencer Fleck opened the scoring for the Coyotes. They held that lead until the final two minutes of the third period when the Border Bruins struck twice on the power-play (Austin Tellefson, Logan McCabe) and Levi Astill scored with 11 seconds remaining.

Thomas Samborski made 43 saves for Grand Forks in his debut. Jaiden Jakubowski made 39 saves for Osoyoos.