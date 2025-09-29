Shootout needed for Leafs to record first victory of new season

KIJHL News

Photo: Submitted Leafs win one, lose one in weekend KIJHL games.

The formula for a win was working for the Nelson Leafs as they eked out their first victory of the KIJHL season with a 1-0 shootout win over the Williams Lake Mustangs.

On Saturday night Leafs’ goaltender Reid Schweitzer made 33 saves, and another three out of four in the shootout, to help the Leafs defeat the Mustangs and get an entry into the win column this season after two losses to start. Devon Barclay scored the winning goal, beating Jaxson Dikur, who made 37 saves for the Mustangs, including 16 in the third period.

Castlegar Rebels (4) vs Princeton Posse (7)

Carson Hebert’s second goal of the season was the winner for the Posse over the Rebels with Gibson Horne making 30 saves.

Hebert scored a second goal, while Bryton Morrow had three points. Aidan Hicks and Josh Hogman each had two points for the Rebels. Jac Carli stopped 33 of 39 shots for the Rebels.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (4) vs Columbia Valley Rockies (5)

Leading 3-1 after the first period, the Rockies battled to defeat the Thunder Cats led by Peter Godley’s hat-trick.

Piet Mierau earned the victory with a 28-save night. Godley had four points. Liam Munro had three points for the Thunder Cats while Keethan Isbister had two goals.

Brody Rotar stopped 20 of 22 shots in 40:55 of action. William Steingart stopped three of six shots in 15:05 of action.

Spokane Braves (6) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (4)

Cameron Oien scored twice for the Braves — the opening goal and the winner after they erased a 4-3 first period deficit.

Oien’s winner came on the power-play and goalie Dimitri Cain earned his first KIJHL win in his third game with a 38-save effort. Landan Uzelock made 33 saves for the Nitehawks, while Connor Smith collected three assists.

Quesnel River Rush (1) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (3)

Ashton Schram netted the winner short-handed for the Border Bruins against the River Rush.

Keenan Holland collected two assists for the Border Bruins with Nicholas Grunerud earning his first KIJHL win with a 35-save effort.

Mason Hillier made 32 stops for the River Rush with Lynden Gorman scoring their lone goal on the power-play. The win improves the Border Bruins to 3-0.

On Friday

Nelson Leafs (4) vs Grand Forks Border Bruins (10)

Border Bruins captain Jace Koole scored the winner late in the second period with his fourth of the season.

He would score another, while Austin Tellefson recorded his first KIJHL hat-trick and added an assist. Tyler Picha saved 32 shots for the win.

The Border Bruins went 4-for-7 on the power-play, while the Leafs were 3-for-6. Quinn Ramsay led the Leafs with three assists and Dylan Spackman stopped 40 of 48 shots in 49:27 of action.

Castlegar Rebels (5) vs Merritt Centennials (2)

The Rebels got all the offence they needed in the first period to earn a win over the Centennials.

The Rebels led 3-1 after the opening frame with the winner scored by Eli Florko. Hunter Edwards made 24 saves for the win and Rhett Steel led with two assists.

Sam Saskiw stopped 25 shots for the Centennials with Steven Foster and Noah Lawless scoring. The Rebels went 4-for-10 on their power-play, while the Cents were 0-for-4.

Williams Lake Mustangs (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (7)

Preston Shumate earned his first KIJHL victory for the Nitehawks with a 29-save performance.

The Nitehawks peppered the Mustangs with 57 shots, and Ty Noseworthy gave them a 4-1 lead just over a minute into the second period, burying the eventual winner.

Brady Magarrell put up five points for the Nitehawks, while Michiel Leenders scored twice. Alberto Kellgren led the Mustangs with two points. Alex Jessey was pulled after allowing four goals on 25 shots and Jaxon Dikur came in relief stopping 29 of 32 shots in 36 minutes of action.

Osoyoos Coyotes (2) vs Creston Valley Thunder Cats (7)

If the KIJHL had a fantasy league, Logan Findlay would have made a team owner a very happy person.

The rookie racked up six points to help lead the Thunder Cats over the Coyotes, one of his assists set up the winning goal a minute into the second period. Brody Rotar won his debut in goal with a 21-save performance — facing 11 second-period shots.

The Thunder Cats went 2-for-3 on the power-play. Jaiden Jakubowski stopped 37 shots for the Coyotes, while Russell Weatherhead and Marcus Dumas scored. The Coyotes went 0-for-3 on the power-play.