KIJHL News

Dynamiters score five on power play to explode Leafs’ season opening game

Leafs shutout in opener

Photo: File The Nelson Leafs lost 7-0 to the Kimberley Dynamiters to start the KIJHL season.

The Nelson Leafs were exploded on the penalty kill in their home opener Saturday night at the Nelson and District Community Complex, allowing five goals and dropping their first game 7-0 to the Kimberley Dynamiters on the opening weekend of the KIJHL.

The Dynamiters made the Nelson Leafs pay on the power-play — going five-for-12 — building a 5-0 lead with Carter Coutu’s first KIJHL goal being the winner. Jackson Murphy assisted on his goal and added another assist, while also scoring.

Luke Davies collected three assists. Dynamiters’ rookie Jack Fairhead earned a 15-save shutout for his first KIJHL win. Leafs goalie Dylan Spackman was relieved by Schweitzer after allowing three goals on 11 shots in 16:30 of action in the first period.

Spokane Braves (3) vs Beaver Valley Nitehawks (6)

Tied 3-3 after two periods, Brock Robertson scored the winner for the Nitehawks with their fourth power-play goal on seven opportunities, 6:30 into the period.

Owen Dickson and Magarrell scored to secure the win with Landan Uzeloc stopping 24 shots for the Nitehawks. Cain made 37 saves for the Braves, while Ben Race, Michael Davis and Deegan Sellers scored for Spokane. For Davis, it’s his first KIJHL goal.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats (2) vs Fernie Ghostriders (4)

The Ghostriders went two-for-six on their power-play and netted the winner on the man-advantage thanks to Ethan Buhler in the second period.

Kade Lewis earned his first KIJHL victory in goal with a 33-save effort. After Keethan Isbister opened the scoring for the Thunder Cats in the first period, the Ghostriders scored three unanswered goals, including Owen MacLeod netting his first KIJHL tally.

Hayden Evans had a goal and an assist for the Ghostriders. William Steingart made 31 saves on 35 shots.