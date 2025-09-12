New season, new coach, fresh slate as Leafs prepare for KIJHL season start

Photo: Submitted Head coach Barry Wolff leads the Nelson Leafs into a new KIJHL season on Sept. 19.

A strong core with maturity and focus.

That is the description the Nelson Leafs new head coach has labelled his club with one week before the start of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season on Sept. 19.

Barry Wolff said he likes the Leafs’ strong core, with 12 returning players from a club that finished third in the Neil Murdoch division last year, but limped their way into the playoffs with a sub-par .500 record (19-23-1-1) that led to the firing of head coach Briar McNaney last December.

“They are hungry to continue to learn and improve,” Wolff said in a league preview with KIJHL’s Emanuel Sequeira. “The players are buying into establishing Leafs Nation, which is a family dynamic. We don't let family down, we stick up for each other and battle to the end.”

Wolf said he is motivating players to get better every day. From the start, coaches have pushed the need for good habits, playing for each other and the “Leafs’ logo.”

“The young guys are learning how to play at a higher speed, higher compete and battle level,” he said. “It’s still early, but they are learning that every shift, every goal for or against matters.”

Wolff should know. He was named the new head coach and assistant general manager of the Leafs on May 1. Wolff brought 30 years of junior experience— which included two British Columbia Hockey League championships — to the Leafs, as well as assistant coach experience for Team Canada West twice, was a head coach once and won a gold medal in 2015-16.

He will have his work cut out for him with the Leafs. The club started strong last season but by November they were floundering, leading to McNaney’s firing and a quiet exit from the first round of the playoffs, being swept from the opening round by the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

Returning players: F- Quinn Ramsay (44-18-19-37), Ty Nykyforuk (40-7-14-21), Connor Hovelkamp (27-8-12-20), Devon Barclay (38-11-8-19), Brendon Hall (26-6-11-17), Cale Nachai (34-5-11-16), Sebastien Conne-Correnti (36-5-9-14), Bradly Boyarski (30-3-3-6), D- Torin Thickson (32-3-7-10), Jackson MacIntosh (38-1-5-6), Julian Laqua (27-2-2-4), G- Dylan Spackman (12 GP 2-8-0 | 4.90 GAA | .889 SP).

Wolff has seen Spackman perform confidently, battling every shot and loose puck. The Red Deer native has also been composed and in 60 minutes of exhibition action, the 5-10, 165-pound goalie has a 1.99 GAA with a .950 SP.

Acquisitions: None