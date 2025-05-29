Leafs’ defenceman Davis commits to ACHA Saginaw Valley State University

Photo: Submitted Dawson Davis

The third defenceman from the Nelson Leafs has signed a college commitment.

Dawson Davis has committed to play collegiate hockey for the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals in the American Collegiate Hockey Association this fall.

The Fort St. James native had five points in 38 regular season games, then played in four playoff games. He is the third Leafs player to commit to the program.

In their social media announcement, the Cardinals describe Davis as a versatile player capable of playing forward and defence.

“He brings a valuable level of maturity and leadership to our team,” the Cardinals wrote. “On the ice, Dawson is known for his fast-paced style, bringing energy and playmaking abilities to every shift.”

The 21-year-old played in 118 career Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular season games, scoring 11 goals, adding 27 assists for 38 points.

The 5-10, 160-pound defenceman played in 15 career KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games, collecting two points. Davis came to the Leafs from the Okanagan Hockey Academy U18 Prep team.