Leafs’ Gregga commits to ACHA Saginaw Valley State University

Photo: Submitted Nelson Leafs' Ryder Gregga.

Ryder Gregga of the Nelson Leafs will play for the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals in the American Collegiate Hockey Association this fall.

Gregga, a Markham, Ont., native played in four Kootenay International Junior Hockey League games for the Leafs and went 2-1-0 with a 3.71 goals against average with a .888 save percentage. He played in four KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games, going 0-4 with a 3.51 GAA and a .904 SP.

Gregga began his KIJHL career with the 100 Mile House Wranglers. In 41 career KIJHL regular season games, he went 11-23-0 with a 3.51 GAA with a .907 SP.

In his six career KIJHL playoff games, he posted a .907 SP. Gregga began his junior hockey career in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Elliot Lake Red Wings in 2021-22.