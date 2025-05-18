Leafs’ Crawford joins ACHA’s Oswego State Lakers

Photo: Submitted Nelson Leaf Carsyn Crawford will be playing with the Oswego State Lakers next season.

Carsyn Crawford of the KIJHL’s Nelson Leafs will play for Oswego State Lakers, based in Oswego, N.Y., in the American Collegiate Hockey Association division one this fall.

The Airdrie, Alta., native had a career season setting new highs in goals (nine), assists (16) and points (25). Crawford said he improved his leadership abilities as well as "my transition game and offensive ability.”

In an announcement on their website, the Lakers stated that Crawford brings a strong two-way game that should provide additional stability to a backend, which returns most of its core from last season’s championship run. The Lakers won a second straight Northeast Collegiate Hockey League championship.

“Carsyn is the full package for us. He can defend well, assist in the transition game, and help produce in the offensive zone,” said Lakers head coach Travis Hyde. “A great player, but better human, we are very excited about him joining us in the fall.”

Crawford, 21, spent his entire junior career with the Leafs and said the organization helped him earn this opportunity by creating a “great atmosphere to get better on and off the ice.”

Over his three seasons, Crawford played in 119 career KIJHL regular season games, posting 16 goals, 38 assists for 54 points. He also played in 15 career KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games and had five points. Crawford joined the Leafs from the Airdrie CFR Bisons U18AAA program.