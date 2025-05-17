Leafs’ Burgeson to play for ACHA’s Saginaw Valley State

Photo: Submitted In 127 career games split between the Leafs and 100 Mile House Wranglers, Memfis Burgeson scored 20 goals and had 61 points.

The Leafs’ loss is the Cardinals’ gain.

Memfis Burgeson of the Nelson Leafs will play for the Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals in the American Collegiate Hockey Association this fall.

The Sherwood Park, Alta., native was second on the Leafs blueline with 24 points in 40 games and added three points in four KIJHL Teck Cup playoff games.

Over the season, Burgeson improved his mental game with the help of head coach Gianni Mangone.

“The competition is great in this league,” he said. “You go to places you may never travel to again, so seeing parts of B.C. was awesome. It was a great experience and helped me get to the next level.”

In 127 career games split between the Leafs and 100 Mile House Wranglers, Burgeson scored 20 goals and had 61 points. Burgeson joined the Wranglers during the 2022-23 season after playing for the Prairie Hockey Academy U18 prep program.