KIJHL to partner with South-Central Interior Distance Education School

Photo: Submitted To learn more about the KIJHL’s partnership with the South-Central Interior Distance Education School and their junior hockey program, visit https://www.kijhl.ca/scides.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) is creating an educational partnership with the South-Central Interior Distance Education School (SCIDES) and School District 58 to provide distance education services and resources to KIJHL student-athletes.

The South-Central Interior Distance Education School is a publicly funded provincial online learning school (POLS) in School District 58 (Nicola Similkameen) that offers a wide range of academic and elective courses that enable learners to pursue a large variety of graduating paths.

They have experience in working with student-athletes who are focused in achieving excellence both academically and within competitive sport, and their online course offerings are supported by B.C.-certified and trained educators as well as administrative officers responsible for school operations.

“SCIDES understands the challenges associated with balancing junior hockey and academics, and the structure and guidance their programs and staff provide to our student-athletes will have a direct impact on optimizing their achievements both on and off the ice,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

As part of their comprehensive competitive athlete program, the SCIDES Junior Hockey Program offers educational programming designed to meet the unique needs of junior hockey players, he added.

The tailored programming is ideal for junior hockey players as it works with the demands of training, competition, and travel to ensure learners are not sacrificing education for hockey or vice versa.

The junior hockey program delivers an education that covers all B.C. graduation requirements and currently includes many students playing across a variety of junior leagues, including both school aged students and graduated students upgrading courses. SCIDES alumni include NHL draft picks and NCAA scholarship recipients.

“The emphasis the KIJHL has placed on offering strong educational programming for their players makes them a leader among junior leagues across the country,” said SCIDES athlete advisor and teacher, Corey Hermiston.

“The league’s approach to education and athlete growth aligns with SCIDES values, as we aim to provide educational opportunities for athletes that facilitate athletic, scholastic, and personal growth to ensure we are setting learners up for success both during and after hockey.”

Over the past four years, the KIJHL has been working to build its educational program for student-athletes under the guidance of Tom McEvay, the league’s director of education services. McEvay oversees a network of team-based advisors that work with their players to guide educational decisions with a focus on pathways to college hockey and life.

“Having spent 34 years in public education as a teacher, counsellor, and principal, I am aware the unique educational pressures and challenges facing our high school aged players and older players looking to upgrade or enhance their transcripts to prepare for college or university,” said McEvay. “Working with a high-quality distance education program with exceptional teachers like Corey is an option I am proud we can present to them.”