League structure changes announced for 2026-27 KIJHL season

Photo: Contributed

While the playoffs continue in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) the league is in the midst of major changes that could affect all of its member teams and change which clubs suit up under its banner.

The league is considering major changes to its future structure that will see the league’s 21 members compete within separate Junior A, Tier 1 and Tier 2 leagues beginning in the 2026-27 season.

In July 2023, B.C. Hockey approved the KIJHL to be re-designated as a Junior A, Tier 2 league with a defined pathway to Junior A, Tier 1 membership. All 21 KIJHL teams subsequently participated in a Tier 1 assessment process conducted by Blackfin Sports Group, with their findings having played a significant role in the development of the structural changes announced.

In February, the KIJHL’s board of governors approved the following 11 teams to transition to Junior A, Tier 1 for the 2026-27 season, pending approval from BC Hockey: Beaver Valley Nitehawks; Columbia Valley Rockies; Fernie Ghostriders; Grand Forks Border Bruins; Kamloops Storm; Kimberley Dynamiters; Merritt Centennials; Nelson Leafs; Osoyoos Coyotes; Princeton Posse; and Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The following seven teams will be able to participate in a further assessment process overseen by Blackfin Sports Group in order to determine their status for the 2026-27 season: 100 Mile House Wranglers; Castlegar Rebels; Creston Valley Thunder Cats; Kelowna Chiefs; Quesnel River Rush; Sicamous Eagles; and Williams Lake Mustangs.

The following three teams will remain in Junior A, Tier 2 for the 2026-27 season: Chase Heat; Golden Rockets; and Spokane Braves.

However, the composition of each league won’t be determined until early in 2026 after B.C. Hockey’s board of directors gives its final approval. Until that time the KIJHL has implemented a transitional operating plan with approved alterations to its governance model.

“Ultimately, it became clear that the best avenue to serve our teams and athletes would be a transition to separate Tier 1 and Tier 2 leagues and we’re very excited to make this vision a reality over the next 18 months,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a statement.

Keeping the balance

It is expected that the new structure would allow for increased competitive balance for the teams within both leagues, the KIJHL explained in a press release, with the possibility of adding new teams.

Under the new structure players will have greater advancement opportunities within B.C. Hockey and Hockey Canada-sanctioned programming.

“We are very pleased with the KIJHL’s approach to ensure this transition is done properly and not rushed,” B.C. Hockey CEO Cameron Hope said. “Taking the time to prepare will help set the league up for long-term success.”

Until the changes are made, the 2025-26 season will be played under the KIJHL’s existing league structure, with all 21 members competing at the Junior A, Tier 2 level.

“Our league faces some unique geographic and logistical challenges, and so the decision to play one more season under our current structure was made to ensure the long-term sustainability of all of our members,” Dubois said. “We will be taking further steps over the next 12 months to determine which teams will be at each level. This includes the possibility of adding Tier 2 members in new communities.”

The KIJHL will provide a further update regarding planning for the 2026-27 season following the league’s 2025 annual general meeting, scheduled for June 20-22 in Kamloops.

— With files from Emanuel Sequeira.