Former Kelowna Chief Luke Kalenuik loses battle with cancer

Photo: GoFundMe

The Kelowna Chiefs are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Luke Kalenuik, 28, who played with the Kelowna KIJHL franchise for two seasons from 2014 to 2016, passed away Feb. 26 following a battle with cancer.

Kalenuik later spent one season in Creston Valley.

“The KIJHL is tremendously saddened by the passing of Luke Kalenuik,” said league president Jeff Dubois.

“Luke was a tremendous young man who was known as a leader and beloved teammate as an assistant captain with the Kelowna Chiefs and Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Luke’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Kalenuik had a rare, and aggressive form of cancer, one of only five cases in Canada.

Friends and family were by his side during his final moments.

“He was a guy who always had a smile on his face when he came to the rink and was always happy to see you, happy to be there,” recalled Chief play-by-play voice Justin McCartney.

“On the ice, Luke was a gritty, two-way competitor who was strong on face-offs and definitely the kind of player that every coach wants on his team.''

“We are terribly sad that he didn’t pull through and definitely our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends.”

A gathering to honour Kalenuik’s life will be held at the Peachland 50 Plus activity centre on Beach Avenue Saturday, March 15. The afternoon will begin with a video presentation in memory of Luke at 2:40 p.m.

Light refreshments will follow. Those who wish to contribute a light snack or dessert can contact Pascale Brown at 1-778-559-2107.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.