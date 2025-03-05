Home ice was no advantage as Leafs and Rebels fall in four to KIJHL playoff opponents

Photo: Contributed

The links await for the Leafs and the Rebels as the two Highway 3A neighbours fell in four straight games to their first round KIJHL opponents Tuesday night.

The Nelson Leafs gave up the first three goals in their game against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks at the Nelson and District Community Complex and couldn’t recover, losing 4-2 in front of 510 fans.

It took until late in the first period before the Nitehawks scored, but they struck twice, at 15:37 and again with 17 seconds left in the period.

A dormant power play came alive for the Leafs after Brock Robertson gave the Nitehawks a 3-0 lead at 4:18, but Leafs captain Leighton Partington and Devon Barclay’s power play goals — in the second and third periods, respectively — were all the home club could muster.

The win gave the Nitehawks a total dominance of the Leafs over 10 games with 10 wins, closing out the best-of-seven KIJHL series in four games.

Leafs goalie Ryder Gregga was the star for the Heritage city club as he made 29 saves on 32 shots.

The Castlegar Rebels also were swept in four games on home ice when they lost 5-3 to the first place Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday night at the Castlegar and District Community Complex in front of 350 fans.

The Rebels started the game strong with a goal by Brayden Rotach midway through the first period, but they gave up the next four, including one shorthanded goal, before they found their offence again in the third period.

Josh Hogman and Reid Gerrand scored to round out the Rebels scoring.