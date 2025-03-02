Inability to solve Nitehawks, Border Bruins haunts Leafs and Rebels in first round

Photo: Contributed

The song remained the same for the Nelson Leafs and the Castlegar Rebels in the second games of their first round KIJHL playoff series.

One night after dropping the opening game of their round one KIJHL playoff series with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, the Nelson Leafs inched closer to their goal: beating the ‘Hawks.

However, the Heritage city club fell short of their goal, losing 3-2 Saturday night in Fruitvale at Beaver Valley Arena in front of 354 fans, better than the 3-0 series opening loss on Friday night. During the regular season, in six meetings the Nitehawks won all six contests, pushing their total domination over the Leafs to eight wins in eight games.

The one bright spot was the emergence of goaltender Ryder Gregga, the Markham, Ont. product who stopped 40 of 43 shots, posting a .930 save percentage, and has faced 82 shots in only two games, stopping 76 of them. For the second game in a row he was named the Leafs’ star of the game.

The Leafs failure to convert on the power play was also their undoing in the game, going zero for seven on the man advantage in the game. By contrast, the Nitehawks converted one of their five power plays.

The game scoring started quickly with Nitehawks’ Beau Manegre scoring 13 seconds into the game, and teammate Ryan Neufeld followed at 9:47 on the power play. With 20 seconds left in the first period the Leafs’ Memfis Burgeson scored the first goal of the playoffs for his club, with Carsyn Crawford and Connor Hovelkamp assisting.

Nitehawks Roan Crowe restored the two-goal lead midway through the second period, while Tyson Ziegler scoring 11 seconds later to pull the Leafs within one goal. It would stay that way the rest of the game despite the Leafs outshooting the Nitehawks 11-9 in the third period.

The two teams return to the ice on Monday night (7 p.m.) in Nelson for game three at the Nelson and District Community Complex.

Rebels start quick, then fizzle

The Castlegar Rebels started quick in the second game of their series with the KIJHL’s top club, the Grand Forks Border Bruins, but ultimately fell by the same game one score of 5-2 at Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in front of 645 fans.

The Rebels built a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play on goals by Aidan Hicks and Brayden Vopat (on the power play), but the Bruins added one in the second period to tie the game, and then potted three in the third period to break the game open.

The Bruins outshot the Rebels 40-22 in the game, and were one for six on the power play, while the Rebels scored once in 10 man advantage chances.