KIJHL playoffs open as expected for Leafs and Rebels on road

The KIJHL playoffs started like the regular season went for the Nelson Leafs, with another loss to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks dominated the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League series opening game against the Leafs in Fruitvale in front of 411 fans, blanking the Leafs 3-0.

The Neil Murdoch Division second-place Nitehawks scored in the first period on the power play at 2:17 of the first period — Boris Hristov scoring — but it wasn’t until nearly six miniutes into the third period that the Nitehawks could solve Leafs goaltender Ryder Gregga, who made 36 saves in the game (.923 save percentage).

Jonas Bourchier scored that goal in the third for the Nitehawks while Roan Crowe added another on the power play later in the third period (16:14) to round out the scoring.

The Leafs started strong with 12 shots in the first period on Nitehawks goaltender Connor Stojan, but couldn’t keep up the pressure as their shots dwindled to eight in the second period and six in the third period.

The Nitehawks were two-for-six on the power play, while the Leafs couldn’t crack the egg in their six man advantage chances.

Road Rebels

The Castlegar Rebels were also on the road facing the first place Grand Forks Border Bruins in the opening game of their series, dropping a 5-2 decision.

The Border Bruins were up 5-0 in front of 717 fans well into the third period before Jace Kramer brought the shutout bid by Jasper Tait, and Julian Knelson added another for the Rebels.

The Rebels outshot the Border Bruins 22-21 but gave up one power play goal (on two chances) and could not score on the four power plays they received.