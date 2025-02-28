Kamloops Storm set to take on Quesnel River Rush in 2025 KIJHL playoffs

Photo: Kamloosp Storm The Kamloops Storm took the season series three games to two over the Quesnel River Rush.

Matt Kolle is expecting a war.

The 2024-25 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs get underway this weekend, with the second seed Kamloops Storm taking on third place Quesnel River Rush in the Doug Birks Division opening round.

Kolle, the Storm's general manager, thinks the upcoming best-of-seven series will be “gritty, hard hitting and emotional.”

“There's a rivalry there. We've played them four times in the last, say, six weeks,” Kolle said. “The series should be a hot series.”

Kamloops and Quesnel played each other three times this month, with the River Rush winning 6-2 on Feb. 7 and Kamloops coming out on top the next two games — 7-6 on Feb. 8 and 4-0 on Feb 21.

Expect goals

Kolle said both teams have a lot of offensive firepower, but he feels his club plays a more structured game. He described the River Rush style of play as “run-and-gun.”

“Both teams have good goaltending, we might have the edge on the defensive side of things and I think, up front, we both can put pucks in the net,” he said.

Kolle said game breakers for the Storm in this series could include leading scorer Brayden Dube — who put up 54 points this season — captain Ryan Larsen, Teghan Mullin and Noah Paulsen.

On the other side, the Storm will have their eyes on Quesnel’s offensive firepower, including Cash Anderson and Isaiah Bagri, who each had 55 points on the season.

“I don't expect Quesnel to do anything less than give it their best and be as hard on us as they possibly can, and we're ready to answer the bell,” Kolle said. “I think this is going to be a war.”

Started slow, finished strong

The Storm finished the 44-game regular season 25-18-1-0-0. Quesnel was 19-19-3-3-0.

The Storm won the regular season series three games to two, and came within three points of the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the division crown with 51 points.

Kolle said he felt his team didn’t play well in many games at the beginning of the season, leaving a lot of points on the table. But following the trade deadline, team chemistry started to improve and they finished the regular season strong.

The Storm went 8-2 in their last 10 games to close out the season.

“Things are coming together at the right time for us, we're trending upwards,” Kolle said.

Kolle said key acquisitions ahead of the deadline the Storm acquired this year were forwards Hayden Selin and Paulsen, as well as defensemen Wyatt Olson and Ben Filippone.

Tickets are moving

If the Storm can get past the River Rush, they’ll play the winner of the Wranglers' series against the fourth-place Williams Lake Mustangs.

Kamloops was ousted from the playoffs last year in the second round by the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Games 1 and 2 of the Kamloops-Quesnel series will go Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at McArthur Island Sports Centre. If necessary, games 5 and 7 are scheduled to be in Kamloops March 7 and 10.

“The ticket’s getting pretty hot. We're nearing three quarters full,” Kolle said of ticket sales for this weekend.

Tickets are available online or at the door.