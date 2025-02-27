BCHC and BC Hockey announce details for the 2025 Mowat Cup

Photo: Contributed

The British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) and BC Hockey have announced details for the 2025 Mowat Cup that will determine the Junior A Tier 2 champion.

For the first time since the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) transitioned to Junior A Tier 2, their respective league champions will square off in a best-of-5 series for the Mowat Cup in April.

The PJHL champion will host games one and two of the 2025 Mowat Cup championship before the series shifts to the KIJHL champion for the remaining contests, including games four and five, if necessary.

“The 2025 Mowat Cup marks another significant milestone for junior hockey in British Columbia,” BC Hockey CEO Cameron Hope said, “as it will deliver a true championship series that will highlight the competition and talent in the KIJHL and PJHL. For years we have enjoyed incredible one-game championship finals, and now fans will experience that excitement over a full series.”

Previously, the Mowat Cup was contested as a four-team tournament. The Revelstoke Grizzlies of the KIJHL are the reigning Mowat Cup champions, having earned the 2024 cup with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Ridge Meadows Flames of the PJHL in Kimberley.

“The BCHC, KIJHL and PJHL are thrilled to partner with BC Hockey on this exciting next step in the evolution of the Mowat Cup championship,” KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois said. “Having the two junior A league champions face off as many as five times in their home communities is going to be a recipe for tremendous hockey.”

The Mowat Cup was first presented during the 1927-28 season after being donated to the BC Amateur Hockey Association (now BC Hockey) by Victoria’s John Mowat. Fernie captured the inaugural Mowat Cup championship in 1928, defeating the Ex-King George in Vancouver.