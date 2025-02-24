Leafs fall into playoffs with shutout victory in Spokane

Photo: Contributed

The Nelson Leafs opened the scoring and finished the scoring, as well as adding all of the goals in between, as the Heritage city club took to the road and shutout the Spokane Braves on Saturday in their last KIJHL regular season game.

Leafs captain Leighton Partington scored two goals (14), including the winner 90 seconds into the game, as well as one on the power play in the third period. The Leafs poured 43 shots on Braves’ goaltender Tyler Picha while the team gave up four power plays, going two-for-six on their own man advantage time.

Kieran Christianson and Ty Nykyforuk each collected two assists for the Leafs, helping improve the Murdoch Division third place club’s record to 19-23-1 (40 points) but ensured a first-round playoff match-up.

The Leafs finished two points ahead of the Castlegar Rebels in the division, surrendering 190 goals over the 44-game season, the third most in the 21-team league. The club had a minus-48 goal differential (fifth) in the league.

Castlegar Rebels

The Rebels closed out their KIJHL season with a loss, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Fruitvale before 410 fans.

Four straight goals led the Nitehawks to victory over the Rebels, with Ty Noseworthy scoring the winner on his second goal (10). Noseworthy also collected an assist and Connor Stojan made 41 saves.

Mason Hillier stopped 41 for the Rebels, while Evan Calder (14) was among the Rebel scorers.