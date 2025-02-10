Winning streak continues for Leafs at home with win over Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

The Nelson Leafs continued to turn the season around and added another ‘w’ to the win column on Saturday night, pushing a win streak to four games.

On Sunday night at the Nelson and District Community Complex the Leafs managed to edge the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2 in front of 510 fans, pushing the home side’s record to an even five wins, five losses in the last 10 games — 18-21-1 overall.

Bradly Boyarski’s 3-0 goal — his third of the season — proved to be the winner for the Leafs over the Coyotes, after the Coyotes struck twice in the third period. Quinn Ramsay led the Leafs with two goals (18) and Jacob Armstrong made 20 saves.

Mason Rudolph scored his 12th goal and Jaiden Jakubowski had a 38-save performance for the Bill Ohlhausen Division cellar-dwelling Coyotes (15-22-2).

The win moved the Leafs into third place in the Neil Murdoch Division, four points up on the Castlegar Rebels, who have slid to 2-6-1-1 in the last 10 games after losing to the Spokane Braves by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night in Spokane.

Four straight goals, including the winner by Gavin Smith (2), led the Braves to victory against the Rebels. Tyler Picha stopped 39 shots in the Braves goal. Zach Veninsky stopped 36 for the Rebels and Carter Peters scored his ninth goal. The Braves scored three times on the power-play.

The only other division team in action on Saturday were the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, who defeated the Columbia Valley Rockies 6-3.

Trailing 2-0, the Nitehawks scored six straight against the Rockies for the win, getting the deciding goal by Ollie Clement (19). He led the Nitehawks with two goals and Connor Stojan stopped 28 of 31 shots. Hunter Arntsen made 29 saves for the Rockies, while Carter Velker scored his 20th goal.