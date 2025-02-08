Castlegar native Evin assumes head coach duties for KIJHL Rebels

Photo: KIJHL

Alex Evin is excited to be back on a bench after a two-month break, that was long enough for him.

The Castlegar native spent eight years with the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings, where he won the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup in 2019. Evin joked about “getting bored” and the opportunity came to join the Castlegar Rebels for the rest of the season.

“It’s a local team, a team I’ve had respect for growing up as a young kid,” said Evin. “The Rebels are an important part of the community. I couldn’t say no. I’m happy to join the group. They seem like great kids, they have a hard working team and good character. The staff leaves me a lot of potential and that’s a really good thing when you’re taking over a team. That’s what made me take it.”

Evin, who was an assistant and head coach for the Selkirk College Saints, likes the Rebels group he has taken over. He said whoever they play in the first round, they’re going to be “looked at as an underdog.”

Taking on some of those qualities, he said they have to outwork teams. He’s also focused on rounding out their team game, including defensive play and getting them to believe in themselves.

This is the first time Evin, a former goalie who played four years with Colgate University in the NCAA, takes over a team late into a season. Despite going winless in his first two games, Evin said the staff gave the players a few principles and things they wanted to see in games and they responded well.

Neil Murdoch Division notebook

Grand Forks Border Bruins

Undefeated in his first seven starts for the Grand Forks Border Bruins, goalie Eric Kahl feels he’s played pretty well for his new team.

“It’s always a transition coming to a new team,” the Saskatoon, Sask., native said. “This is a great organization and Dave Hnatiuk helped me transition really well. The team is just awesome. It’s really strong this year and I’m excited to make a good playoff push.”

With a team goal of allowing 25 shots or less a game, Kahl has only faced more shots than that twice, including a 33-save performance against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

“My defencemen have been unbelievable and the forwards too,” said Kahl, who is 7-0-1 with a 1.99 goals against average and .917 save percentage. “I give all the credit to them. We’re scoring lots of goals, which is awesome as a goalie as there is less pressure. We’ve been rolling lately and I hope we keep it going into the playoffs.”

Beaver Valley Nitehawks

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks like their play of late with everyone finding their roles and building chemistry.

“Our play seems a lot more fluid than before,” said Hunter Hansen, who leads the team with 36 points in 38 games. “The focus is definitely playing playoff hockey. We are a young team and us veterans are trying to prepare the team for the difference that the playoffs bring.”

Hansen feels he’s playing a consistent game.

“I’m focusing on cutting down mistakes and helping the team any way I can,” he said. “My teammates are definitely the reason I’ve been able to produce.”

Nelson Leafs

Parents weekend gave the Nelson Leafs a boost, winning against the Kelowna Chiefs, Spokane Braves and Castlegar Rebels.

Captain Leighton Partington said they just have to keep it going.

“We have been playing a lot more simple. Getting shots on net, and not playing as cute as we were before,” said Partington, who played in his 100th career KIJHL game against the Rebels on Feb. 2. “That’s what we have to keep doing.”

Partington has 25 points in 36 games this season and 59 in his career. He’s at his best playing aggressive hockey and considers himself lucky with his linemates the last 10 games.

“They get the puck to the net and I seem to have luck when I’m just standing there,” he said. “Everyone has been playing well. We’re not gripping our sticks as tight.”

Spokane Braves

Spokane Braves captain Cameron Oien is one point away from matching the 33 he produced as a rookie last season in 38 games.

He’s played in 38 this season and has 10 goals and 22 assists. Since Nov. 13, in 22 games, Oien has four goals and 16 points.

The Braves announced on Thursday that Owen Ames, 20, has committed to play for the Lebanon Valley College Dutchmen in NCAA Division III next season. Ames has 23 points in 30 games this season.