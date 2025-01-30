Merritt Centennials pull off dramatic comeback to beat Osoyoos

Photo: La?sa Cond Merritt Centennials won 4-3 in a nail-biting game against the Osoyoos Coyotes last night, Jan. 29.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Merritt Centennials 4, Osoyoos Coyotes 3

The Merritt Centennials started their three-game stretch this week with a nail-biting win against the Osoyoos Coyotes at the Sun Bowl Arena.

The first period saw a balanced game from both sides, with 15 shots each, though none would find the back of the net.

Both teams continued to pressure one another in the middle frame, and despite Merritt outshooting Osoyoos 20-12 in the period, the home team opened the scoring and took the lead.

By the end of the frame, Brayden Thurlow (10) put it past the goalie for the Centennials to tie it 1-1, heading into intermission.

The game was deadlocked at 1-1 heading into the final frame despite Merritt managing to continue to control the pace, outshooting Osoyoos 23-9.

The last five minutes proved to be a rollercoaster, with both teams battling not only the puck but the clock, leading to a dramatic finish.

Jackson Foster broke the tie with a well-placed shot that got past the Coyotes' goalie, scoring his first goal of the season for the Cents.

It looked like the Cents might hold on for the win, but just a minute later, Osoyoos answered back during a power play, bringing the score back to 2-2 and giving its fans hope for a late victory.

The Coyotes would add another goal of their own with just under two minutes left in regulation, putting a lot of pressure on the Cents.

Just as Osoyoos began to gain momentum, Merritt struck twice in rapid succession with Maxim Radamanovich (7) and Steven Foster (22) scoring back-to-back goals within a span of 20 seconds.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, the Coyotes were left reeling as the Cents sealed the deal with a 4-3 lead, leaving no time for a comeback.

The final horn came just after 9:25 p.m., with the Cents securing a thrilling 4-3 win against the Coyotes.

Wes McLeod, head coach and assistant general manager of the Merritt Centennials, praised the team for playing good road games.

'We were resilient when we gave up the lead late in the third (period) and continued to push and it ended up paying off for us as we scored two late goals to win the game,” he said.