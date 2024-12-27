Last-place Braves beat Leafs on road on strength of three power play goals

Photo: FaceBook screenshot A pre-game moment of silence in memory of Nelson's Everest Conboy and Spokane's Amelia Carollo.

The Nelson Leafs returned to their losing ways after breaking their eight-game losing streak, dropping a 6-2 road game to the last place Spokane Chiefs.

The Leafs weren’t able to muster much offence in their last game before the KIJHL Christmas break on Dec. 21, despite racing out to a 2-1 lead midway through the second period on goals by Leafs captain Leighton Partington and rookie Sebastien Conne-Correnti (sixth).

But the Leafs allowed three power play goals — out of seven chances — and could only convert one of their six man-advantage chances into a goal in return.

The Leafs goaltenders had a busy night, facing 50 shots — with the Leafs returning fire with 26 of their own — with Dylan Spackman making 30 saves on 35 shots in 32:31 of action. Jason Armstrong came on and stopped 14 of 15 shots to finish the game.

The Leafs could end the 2024 portion of the season on a high note, however, when they travel to Fruitvale to take on the Neil Murdoch Division’s second place Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Dec. 31 in an afternoon tilt.