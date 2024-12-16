Leafs tighten up on defence but still drop two more weekend games

Photo: Contributed

Two more games and two more losses for the Nelson Leafs on the weekend.

The bleeding might not have stopped but it has slowed for the KIJHL club that has now dropped nine of their last 10 games, lowering their goals against from the second highest total of 4.56 per game this season to an average of three for last weekend.

On Friday night before 535 fans the Leafs were defeated 4-1 by the Murdoch Division leading Grand Forks Border Bruins. The Leafs captain Leighton Partington tied the game at one early in the second period before a Bruins’ power play goal midway through the frame proved to be the game winner.

Bruins goaltender Jasper Tait made 23 saves for the win against his former team, while Leafs’ Jacob Armstrong made 38 saves in the loss.

The return match on Saturday night in Grand Forks was a better effort for the Leafs, but ultimately with the same result as the Heritage city club lost 2-1 in a shootout. Dylan Spackman was spectacular in the game for the Leafs, stopping 43 of 44 shots. Tait made 18 saves for the win.

The Leafs lone goal was scored by Keiran Christianson.