Leafs wait until late to put away cellar-dwelling Braves

Photo: Contributed

Despite nearly outshooting the last-place Spokane Braves two to one, the Nelson Leafs only eked out a narrow one goal victory Friday night in Nelson.

The home side spotted the Braves a two-goal lead in front of 555 fans at the Nelson and District Community Complex — the first of a home-and-home set this weekend for the Leafs — a lead the Braves carried well into the third period.

But a high energy third period produced three goals for the Leafs as they outshot the Braves 17-4, with Carson Crawford leading the torrent at the 7:29 mark of the frame with his sixth of the season.

Brendon Hall scored his third of the season on the power play to tie the game at 16:49 and then gave his club the win at 17:12 on assists by Crawford and rookie leading scorer for the Leafs, Connor Hovelkamp. Hovelkamp had two assists in the game.

Jacob Armstrong recorded his fourth win in six games for the Leafs and made 17 saves, improving his season statistics to 3.92 goals against average with an .871 save percentage.

Jackson Lukrofka and Deegan Sellers scored for the Braves, while Tyler Picha stopped 33 shots. The Braves have only one win in 18 games so far this season.

The two clubs tangle tonight in Spokane in the follow-up game of the weekend.

The win improved the Leafs record to 13-8 but they still sit in third place in the Murdoch Division of the KIJHL with the Grand Forks Border Bruins one point ahead.