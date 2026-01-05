Sweden outlasts Finland 4-3 in shootout to reach world junior hockey final
Sweden into final
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give Sweden a 4-3 victory over Finland on Sunday night in the world junior hockey semifinals.
Canada faced Czechia in the second semifinal. The final is Friday night.
The Swedes avenged a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the semifinals last year in Ottawa, Ontario. Sweden won its lone title in 1981 and 2012. It last appeared in the title game in 2024, falling 6-2 to United States on home ice in Gothenburg.
Frondell — drafted third overall by Chicago last summer — put a wrist shot through Petteri Rimpinen's pads after failing on his first two attempts in the tiebreaker.
Sweden survived a power play in the 10-minute, 3-on-3 overtime after Viggo Bjork — who missed on three OT breakaways — was called for slashing with 2:03 left.
Linus Eriksson, Ivar Stenberg and Eddie Genborg scored for Sweden in regulation, and Love Harenstam stopped 33 shots.
Atte Joki, Japser Kuhta and and Joona Saarelainen countered for Finland. Rimpinen made 29 saves.
Saarelainen tied it at 3 from close range with 5:59 left in the third.
Eriksson opened the scoring for Sweden at 36 seconds of the first period. Joki tied it with 3:34 to go in the period. Stenberg struck for Sweden at 1:20 of the second, and Kuhta countered 50 seconds later.
Genborg gave Sweden a 3-2 lead with 5:53 left in the second period.
On Friday in the quarterfinals, Finland beat the two-time defending champion United States 4-3 in overtime.
