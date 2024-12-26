Canada set to take on Finland as world junior championship gets underway

Photo: The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada kicks off its quest for a 21st title when it takes on Finland tonight to headline the opening day of the 2025 world junior hockey championship.

Canada will field a team of top young prospects at the Ottawa-based tournament, including 17-year-old Gavin McKenna of the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager is Canada's captain at this edition of the world juniors. He was part of the Canadian team that finished a disappointing fifth at the 2024 tournament in Sweden after back-to-back titles and will be looking to help Canada get back to the top of the podium.

Finland is looking for its sixth title and first since 2019.

The United States won the title in 2024 and will face Germany in the afternoon. Sweden will face Slovakia and Switzerland will take on Czechia in the other opening-day games.

