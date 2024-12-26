182040
251907
Junior Hockey  

Canada set to take on Finland as world junior championship gets underway

World Juniors get underway

The Canadian Press - | Story: 524603

OTTAWA — Canada kicks off its quest for a 21st title when it takes on Finland tonight to headline the opening day of the 2025 world junior hockey championship.

Canada will field a team of top young prospects at the Ottawa-based tournament, including 17-year-old Gavin McKenna of the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers.

Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager is Canada's captain at this edition of the world juniors. He was part of the Canadian team that finished a disappointing fifth at the 2024 tournament in Sweden after back-to-back titles and will be looking to help Canada get back to the top of the podium.

Finland is looking for its sixth title and first since 2019.

The United States won the title in 2024 and will face Germany in the afternoon. Sweden will face Slovakia and Switzerland will take on Czechia in the other opening-day games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Junior Hockey articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Dec 28 6:00 pm

Penticton Vees

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Dec 28 6:00 pm

New Year's Eve Snowshoe Adventure at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, Penticton
Dec 31 3:00 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




250566


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


248212


242416