Kelowna Chiefs hockey team introduces new head coach, general manager

Photo: Kelowna Chiefs

The Kelowna Chiefs hockey team has found a new head coach.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Kelowna Chiefs were pleased to announce Friday the hiring of Nick Deschenes as their head coach and general manager.

Deschenes comes to the Chiefs for the 2024-25 season after spending time in the KIJHL with the Grand Forks Border Bruins, the Summerland Steam and the Sicamous Eagles. He's also spent time coaching the Trail Smoke Eaters out of the BCHL.

During the 2023-24 season with Sicamous, the experienced coach managed to lead the Eagles to a 31-12-1-0 record, which was good enough for fifth in the overall regular season standings.

“The Chiefs are excited to have Nick join the organization as our new head coach and general manager,” said Chiefs owner Darren Tymchyshyn.

“Nick’s proven success developing players and preparing them for a higher level was a major factor in my decision. Importantly, Nick’s ties to the local minor hockey community will expedite my goal of recruiting more players to stay close to home and play for the Chiefs.”

After a poor performance last season that saw the team rack up just 16 wins across 44 games, Bill Ohlhausen is out and Deschenes is in.

“I look forward to building a successful program that leverages the talented hockey players here in Kelowna while continuing to grow alongside the KIJHL as the league moves towards Junior A, Tier 1 status. I’m looking forward to the challenge and happy to be coaching where I call home," said the new coach.

More 2024-25 announcements are expected for the Chiefs in regards to the upcoming season, which should be revealed in the next few weeks.