KIJHL Kelowna Chiefs have a new owner

The Kelowna Chiefs are under new ownership.

The KIJHL board of governors recently approved the sale of the franchise to Kelowna businessman Darren Tymchyshyn.

The sale comes as off season rumours swirled around the possibility the team could relocate to the Cariboo. Instead, the North Okanagan Knights relocated to Quesnel while the Summerland Steam were sold and have relocated to Williams Lake.

Tymchyshyn says the team will continue to call Rutland Arena home.

“As a player, parent and coach it has been a dream of mine for some time to own a Junior A franchise,” says Tymchyshyn.

“The opportunity to acquire a franchise with the passionate fans, volunteers and sponsors the Chiefs possess was something I couldn’t pass up. I guarantee to work hard to ensure local players will want to play close to home in front of our loyal fans.

"Rutland is a passionate hockey community that has embraced the Chiefs and I look forward to building on this success and pride. I would like to thank Jason Tansem and the KIJHL for this opportunity.”

He has plans to revamp the hockey operations and has already embarked on a search for a new head coach and general manager.

“The KIJHL is excited to have Darren join our league as the owner of the Kelowna Chiefs and help continue the great tradition of KIJHL hockey in the Central Okanagan,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“Darren is highly motivated to continue the great work of previous owners Grant Sheridan and Jason Tansem, and ensure the Chiefs have a successful and sustainable program at the Junior A level for years to come.”