North Okanagan Knights sold, relocate to Quesnel

Photo: KIJHL

A second KIJHL franchise is leaving the Okanagan for greener pastures in the Cariboo.

The league's board of governors this week unanimously approved the sale and relocation of the Armstrong-based North Okanagan Knights to Quesnel.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the Summerland Steam were sold to interests in Williams Lake.

The relocation of the Knights to Quesnel takes effect immediately and gives the league three teams in the Cariboo region joining Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

The newly-branded Quesnel River Rush will be owned and operated by Kamloops Storm owner Tracy Mero.

Approval of the new franchise was contingent on Mero selling the Kamloops franchise to team president Matt Kolle.

"The KIJHL is thrilled to be involved in the return of Junior A hockey to Quesnel," says league commissioner Jeff Dubois.

"We've been so excited to see the passion and enthusiasm that has been building throughout this process and we can't wait to experience the incredible atmosphere when the team hits the ice this fall."

The team will play out of the 1,300-seat West Fraser Centre.