Cougars clinch first, Kamloops finishes last in season finale tilt in Prince George

The Kamloops Blazers closed out the 2023-24 season on Saturday with a loss to the Prince George Cougars who claimed first in the western conference with the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Blazers opened the scoring in the second with a goal from Ashton Ferster at the six minute mark. The Cougars wouldn't stay behind for long though as assistant captain Riley Heidt answered back with back-to-back goals at the 11 and 13 minutes marks of the middle frame.

Ferster got the Blazers back to even with his second goal, midway through the third period, but it was all Prince George from there with goals from Ondrej Becher, Heidt’s hat trick goal and a goal from Borya Valis.

The Blazers’ Jesse Sanche made 34 saves on 39 shots and the Cougars’ Joshua Ravensbergen stopped 27 of 29 put on net by Kamloops.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play with the Blazers going 0-2 and the Cougars 0-3 at the CN Centre in Prince George.

The loss came after a 9-2 mauling by the Cougars the night before at the Sandman Centre. There were 4,626 fan in attendance for Friday’s last home game, which broke the 150,000-mark for fans in attendance this season.

With the win on Saturday the Cougars won the western conference with 102 points — out of reach of the second place Portland Winterhawks who have 97 with a game in hand. The Cougar's clinched the conference with a 49-15-1-3 record.

The Blazers meanwhile finish their season 20-42-3-3 and say goodbye to graduating players Blake Swetlikoff, Ashton Ferster and captain Logan Bairos.

At their final home game, the Blazers also paid tribute to long-time trainer Colin “Toledo” Robinson who is retiring.

The Blazers won four straight division titles before this season, in which they finish last overall in the league with 46 points.

They miss the playoffs for the first time — in a non-COVID-19 impacted year — since the 2017-18 season and recorded their lowest point total since 2013-14 when they had 33 points and 14 wins.