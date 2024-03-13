Kamloops Storm eliminated from KIJHL playoffs by Revelstoke Grizzlies

Photo: Kamloops Storm Kamloops Storm Key Schmirler (right) battles Revelstoke's Ty Horner.

The Kamloops Storm have been swept from the KIJHL playoffs after dropping Game 4 of a divisional series Tuesday to the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Storm found themselves down 2-0 after the first period Tuesday and couldn't get back in the game, losing 3-2 to the division-winning Grizzlies.

For the first time in the series, Kamloops didn’t score the first goal. Revelstoke’s Brady Schwab and Austin Wooley opened the scoring in the first frame and Nathan White scored his second of the post season on a two man advantage to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead just over a minute into the second period.

Kamloops captain Evan Clark finished off a two man passing play with Ryan Larsen to cut the lead in half at the seven minute mark of the second period.

The Storm got another one back in the third from first year player Sam Zulyniak. His shot at 12:41 went high glove side on Revelstoke goaltender Jozef Kuchaslo, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the sweep.

Kuchaslo stopped 28 shots for his seventh straight playoff victory while Kamloops’ Colton Phillips-Watts handled 33 in the Storm goal.

The series elimination marked the end of the Junior A careers of Kamloops overage players Evan Douglas, Nathan Bohmer, Samuel Lewis, Devin Benson, Phillips-Watts and Clark.

The Grizzlies are undefeated so far in the 2024 KIJHL playoffs and now await the winner of the series between the North Okanagan Knights and the Princeton Posse in the Bill Olhausen Division final. That series is deadlocked at two games apiece.