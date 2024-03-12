Underdogs the North Okanagan Knights are now leading the KIJH league

Photo: Liam McOnie

A seven game win streak came to an end last night for the North Okanagan Knights.

Head Coach Liam McOnie says the team is still leading the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, despite its loss against the Princeton Posse on Monday March 12.

“We're in the second round of playoffs right now, and our playoff series are best of seven games,” said McOnie. “And we're currently leading the series two to one against Princeton.”

He says the Knights’ are considered an underdog right now. The Princeton Posse were the first place team in the regular season while the Knights were 13th out of 20 teams total.

“It just makes me proud of the effort and the grit and resilience that our team has shown. I think that's the best word for it: it's just pride.”

McOnie says he likes the chances his team has heading into the next games. If the team continues to play to its strengths – like it’s been doing – they will have success.

“I like our chances a lot. I think we've shown in games one and two that we obviously can beat them when we play to our strengths and play the style that we need to play,” said McOnie. “So it's just a matter of sticking with it for as long as possible, and seeing how far we can take this.”

McOnie also highlighted the team’s young age and local roots.

The team is allowed to have players between ages 16 and 20. The knights only have one 20-year-old in a league that allows six.

McOnie says about 10 or 11 players are locals from either Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm or Sicamous.

The Knights go head-to-head with the Princeton Posse again tonight at 7:15 p.m. at the Armstrong Nor-Val Centre. They’ll play the team again on Friday, at the Princeton & District arena at 7 p.m.

McOnie says if necessary, the teams will face off on Saturday in Armstrong and then on Monday March 18 in Princeton.