Overtime loss to Revelstoke puts Kamloops Storm on brink of elimination

The Kamloops Storm are holding on to their post-season dreams by a thread after an overtime goal from the Revelstoke Grizzlies put them down three games in their best-of-seven series.

Ryan Larsen was the first to score for the Storm in the first period. After Grizzlies forward Jake Newfeld tied it up in the second, Larsen responded less than a minute later to score a second time and keep the Storm in the lead.

The Grizzlies were able to match the effort, tying it up again with a goal from Ethan Coventry — his seventh of the series.

After a scoreless third period, and only several minutes into the first overtime period, the Storm were called for too many men on the ice. Shortly after, Daniel Wittenberg scored the game-winner for the Grizzlies.

Goal tender Colton Phillips-Watts faced 44 shots on goal for the Storm and stopped 41 of them.

Grizzlies net minder, Jozef Kuchaslo, faced 24 pucks and took home his sixth straight post season win.

The battered Storm blue line has seen the loss of overages Sam Lewis and Devin Benson to injuries. Forward Keenan Conn is also out due to injury, and Loch Stefanishyn was away serving the first of his three-game suspension for a charging major.

The Storm are down 3-0 in the best-of-seven Doug Birks Division finals.

Game 4 will go at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. — and it's do or die for the Storm, whose season would end with a loss.