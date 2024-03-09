Rockets slip past Blazers in tight rematch from home-and-home series

Photo: Allen Douglas Kelowna Rockets Tig Iginla (11) attempts a wraparound on Blazers goalie Logan Edmonstone. Iginla got the first and last goals for the Rockets who defeated the Blazers 4-3 Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

The son of a Blazers legend snuffed out any chance of a Kamloops win over Kelowna Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Despite leading for most of the game, the Kamloops Blazers fell 4-3 to the rival Rockets in what was a much closer game than the 9-1 drubbing the Blazers received at Prospera Place the night before.

Emmitt Finnie and Andrew Thomson opened the scoring, putting the Blazers up by two before Tij Iginla — son of Blazers alumni Jarome — cut the lead in half with a power play goal halfway through the first period.

Nathan Behm put the Blazers out in front again early in the second, but the Rockets’ power play would propel them to the tie with goals from Andrew Cristall — who was held to the single point after a career high seven on Friday — and Hiroki Gojsic in the second a third periods.

With less than four minutes left in regulation, Iginla put the game away, scoring a shorthanded game winning goal and breaking the hearts of the 5,130 in attendance. His two-goal performance earned him the game’s first star, while Finnie and Blazers goaltender Logan Edmonstone took home second and third star honours.

Edmonstone turned aside 36 of 40 shots, while the Rockets’ Jari Kykkanen turned aside 30 of 33.

Special teams was pivotal in the game as the Rockets went 3 for 4 with the man advantage while the blazers were 0 for 1.

With the loss the Blazers fall to 20-37-3-3 and are last in the league, while the Rockets, who have clinched a playoff spot, sit fifth in the western conference at 31-28-3-1.

Next up the Blazers will be in Langley Friday for the first half of a home and home against the Vancouver Giants while the Rockets will host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday.