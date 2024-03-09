Storm looking to keep momentum going as KIJHL playoff push continues

The Kamloops Storm playoff revenge tour kicked into overdrive Friday night in Revelstoke, and it will soon be coming to a rink near you.

After vanquishing the Sicamous Eagles in a seven-game thriller in Round 1, avenging their Game 7 loss on home ice last year, the club has now set its sights on the Revelstoke Grizzlies — a rival that has sent the Storm to the golf course in four of the past five seasons.

Game 1 was played Friday in Revelstoke.

“We are going in guns a blazin’,” said Storm head coach Jan Ludvig. “We know what we need to do in order to be successful — we just need to execute.”

The defending Doug Birks Division champion Grizzlies and have been off since Feb. 28 after dispatching the Chase Heat in four games. The Storm practiced this week, still riding the high of Monday night’s 1-0 thriller at McArthur Park Arena.

“That was a hard-fought series and we are looking forward to another one. We’ve been very energetic all week, looking forward to Round 2,” said homegrown forward Evan Clark.

Storm revel in Revy atmosphere

Game 2 goes Saturday in Revelstoke, back in what will surely feel to the Storm like a bear’s den. But the Storm believe they are ready.

“I love it when the other team’s crowd gets on me, chanting my name and yelling at me that I suck. It only motivates me to do better,” said Storm netminder Colton Phillips-Watts.

Ryan Larsen, the Storm’s leading scorer, feels the same way.

“They’re crowd gets buzzing pretty good,” he said. “We just need to stay focused and worried about our game plan.”

Aside from the riff raff beyond the glass, the ice size could play as much of a factor when the series shifts back to Kamloops next week.

The McArthur Island Sport Centre’s Olympic-size rink where the Storm play home games is 98 feet wide and 200 feet long. The Revelstoke Forum, meanwhile, boasts a sheet of ice that is just 80 feet wide and 192 feet long — smaller than the typical 85 feet by 200 feet dimensions seen in North American-sized rinks.

The Grizzlies went 2-1 in their visits this season to Kamloops, but the Storm have more experience adjusting to different ice surfaces.

“Timing with the puck is going to be a big focus. Revy’s rink is pretty compact, so you either need quick, crisp passes, or dump and chase,” said Clark, who netted a hat trick in Revelstoke back on Jan. 23.

Phillips-Watts said the differing dimensions also come into play in the crease.

“Different ice size means shots are coming from different angles,” he said.

“In Revelstoke, guys will shoot it whenever they get space, so there’s a lot more shots. Here, there are more rush opportunities, deflections and passes across the zone.”

'Make it as tough as we can'

The close quarters of Revelstoke will only feed the physical nature of traditional playoff hockey.

“Revelstoke is fast and skilled. We’re more of an ‘80s blue-collar, hard-working team,” said Ludvig, who played more than 300 NHL games in the 1980s.

“I think this series will remind me and others if old enough of when I played. We are going to try and make it as tough as we can on them.”

Tickling twine might be hard to do this series for either side. The top two goalies in the KIJHL will be going head to head, staring each other down.

Jozef Kuchaslo was only bested by his backup, Louis Alder, with a 1.42 goals against average in the regular season. Phillips-Watts was third at 2.16. Save percentage wise, Phillips-Watts finished second at 0.933, in between a Grizzlies sandwich of Alder (0.940) and Kuchaslo (0.932).

“They’re goalies have been pretty solid all year, but I trust our guys up front to find ways to put the puck in the back of the net,” said Phillips-Watts.

Games in Kamloops on Monday, Tuesday

The Storm went 1-2 both at home and on the road against the Grizzlies during the regular season season. Aided by a 6-0 blowout, the Grizzlies took the goal differential battle by a 21-14 margin.

“The regular season doesn’t mean anything at this point,” said Larsen, who entered the second round tied for fourth in KIJHL playoff scoring (3G, 5A).

“We spent some time as a team this week watching film, going over their systems. We think we have a good idea on what they are trying to do out there, now we just have to counteract it.”

Ludvig said he expects a battle.

“There’s not much love lost between the two teams,” he said. “It should be a hard-fought and entertaining series.”

The Doug Birks Final shifts back to the McArthur Island Sport Centre for Game 3 on Monday, with a 7 p.m. puck drop. Game 4 will go Tuesday on Mac Island before the series is slated to shift back to Revelstoke.

The Storm are looking to advance to the Okanagan-Shuswap Finals for the first time since the 2014-15 KIJHL season. The winner of the Storm-Grizzlies series will play the winner of the Bill Olhausen Division Final between the Princeton Posse and North Okanagan Knights.