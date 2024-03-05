Kamloops Storm exorcise demons with Game 7 win over Sicamous

Photo: Kamloops Storm Storm forward Nathan Bohmer celebrates what would end up being the series clinching goal of the Doug Birks Division semi-final.

What a difference a year makes.

The Kamloops Storm defeated the Sicamous Eagles in a Game 7 rematch of the Doug Birks Division semi-final, carving the birds by a 1-0 score Monday at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The win sends them to the second round where they will meet the Revelstoke Grizzlies who swept the Chase Heat in their opening round matchup.

The lone goal of the game came at the 13:42 mark of the first period from Logan Lake’s Nathan Bohmer, who was a trade-deadline pickup from the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The game winner was scored in the first period on a power play following a roughing call against Sicamous’ Josh Missfeldt. The goal was Bohmer’s third of the series. Jake Phillips-Watts and Ryan Larsen had the assists on the goal.

The Storm rode the solid goaltending of Colton Phillips-Watts to the shutout victory, as he turned aside all 32 shots he faced including 14 in the second period.Rookie Gabe Bergeron had 32 pucks fired at him in goal for Sicamous. Bergeron appeared in four of the seven games, including the last two after Dylan Marshall went down with an injury.

Attendance at the McArthur Island Sports centre Monday was recorded as being more than 1,000 spectators according to a news release from the Storm.

Kamloops is now up against the Birks Division regular season champion Revelstoke Grizzlies, who beat them four of five times during the 2023-2024 campaign.

Game 1 and 2 of the division final is set for Friday and Saturday at the Revelstoke Forum before the series shifts to Kamloops for Game 3 and 4 next Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

All games will be shown on a pay-per-view basis on FloHockey TV.